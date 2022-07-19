Old Fashioned Cocktail Class At 5 Knocks Speakeasy

Join us for the long awaited old fashioned class! We'll have a 4 pour tasting flight, then teach you how to make this traditional favorite with your pick from the flight. Hors d'oeuvres are provided, and can certainly be a meal if you want it to be! We'll cover the history of the liquor we sample as well as the history and variations of the cocktail. Tickets are $50, $15 for a non-drinking ticket. Call or visit the bar to save a spot, seating is limited!