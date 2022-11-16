One Night In Memphis - The Music of Elvis Presley, Carl Perkins, Jerry Lee Lewis & Johnny Cash

Relive that magical night of December 4th, 1956 when Elvis Presley, Carl Perkins, Jerry Lee Lewis and Johnny Cash gathered for an impromptu jam session at the renowned Sun Studios in Memphis. It was a night in musical history that the world will never forget.

This theatrical production features nationally acclaimed cast members of the Broadway smash, "Million Dollar Quartet" which was about the same magical jam session.

These artists all have an uncanny sound, look and feel of the legendary stars they portray. The production also features an energetic back-up band that perfectly delivers the authentic Rockabilly, Country, Gospel and Rock ‘n Roll music.

One Night in Memphis, created and directed by John Mueller, is the number-one booked and critically acclaimed tribute to the legendary Sun Records recording artists. It has an ever-growing list of sold-out performances and outstanding reviews.

Tickets: $75 - $95