Open Impressionism Workshop with Award Winning Artist Charles Wallis

OPEN IMPRESSIONISM ACRYLIC LANDSCAPE PAINTING With Master Painter Charles Wallis. Wallis is an accomplished painter and was even recognized by the Texas House Of Representatives with a resolution acknowledging his contribution to the art world in Texas. We all love the works of the French and other impressionists. You will create a 16X20 impressionist landscape under the direction of Wallis during the workshop. The workshop is 5 hours with one before lunch of 2.5 hours and one after lunch of 2.5 hours.The painting will be done in acrylic paints. The fee for the workshop is $180. Upon registration, you will be provided a materials list.