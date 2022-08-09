You are invited to the Open Reception of the New Art Show “Hullabaloo” by Visual Art Society BCS members. September 30, 6:00 pm -9:00 pm Admission is FREE! Here is the verbiage for the VAS fall show: We are kicking off our 50th-anniversary celebration with a Hullabaloo!, our annual Members-Only Art Show! All members are invited to submit entries. There is no theme for the show, If you are not a current member, you may join or renew online. IMPORTANT DATES: Online submissions open: July 15, Deadline: September 9, Notification: September 15, Art Drop-off: September 28 (3pm-6pm), Opening Reception: September 30 (6pm-8pm), Unsold Art Pickup: November 12 (10am-1pm)