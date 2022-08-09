Screen Shot 2022-08-09 at 10.16.04 AM.png

Open Reception of the New Art Show "Hullabaloo" by Visual Art Society BCS members

You are invited to the Open Reception of the New Art Show “Hullabaloo” by Visual Art Society BCS members. September 30, 6:00 pm -9:00 pm Admission is FREE! Here is the verbiage for the VAS fall show: We are kicking off our 50th-anniversary celebration with a Hullabaloo!, our annual Members-Only Art Show! All members are invited to submit entries. There is no theme for the show, If you are not a current member, you may join or renew online. IMPORTANT DATES: Online submissions open: July 15, Deadline: September 9, Notification: September 15, Art Drop-off: September 28 (3pm-6pm), Opening Reception: September 30 (6pm-8pm), Unsold Art Pickup: November 12 (10am-1pm)

Degallery 930 North Rosemary Drive, Bryan, Texas 77802
