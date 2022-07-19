Opening Reception "Luminescence" At The Village Cafe

Bryan Contemporary Artists presents “Luminescence”. Come beat the summer heat and check out our glowing display of new art! Members of BCA will have artwork on display at the Village Cafe from July 19th - August 15th. Our opening reception is from 5-7PM on July 21st. Guests may come and meet the artists and enjoy our unique selection of work! The cafe will be open for barista drinks and visitors may also order off the Vino Boheme menu for food and wine. Come on out and support local art! FREE EVENT!