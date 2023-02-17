Don't miss the NAIR Closing Reception TOMORROW at The Horlock House! Join The Arts Council in celebrating "Our Little Lives" by Sara Nevius and "Coalescence" by Siana Smith at the Navasota Artist in Residence Closing Reception. Our Navasota Artists in Residence will end their residency at The Horlock House Art Gallery & History Museum with these wonderful exhibits on Friday, February 17 from 4:30-6:00 PM. Stop by and enjoy refreshments while gazing at beautiful artwork and getting to experience the Navasota community!