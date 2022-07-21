The landmark Emmy Award®-winning Netflix series that took the world by storm is now a live concert event! OUR PLANET LIVE IN CONCERT combines breathtaking HD cinematography with all-new orchestrations by Oscar®-winning composer Steven Price performed by a live onstage orchestra. A journey of discovery across our planet featuring narration by legendary broadcaster David Attenborough, this mesmerizing concert is a spectacular celebration of the planet we call home – welcoming audiences to be fully immersed into the wonders of earth’s wildlife and their habitats. Part of the profits from the Our Planet live project will be donated to WWF’s education and awareness initiatives.