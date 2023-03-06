PPF 2023 1600x900 225.jpg

Paw Print Festival at College Hills Elementary

by

The Paw Print Festival is a must-attend event at College Hills Elementary on April 1, 2023.

We have over 50 games and activities for all ages including hundreds of prizes, exciting auction items, delicious food, magic shows, confetti eggs, prizes, and balloon animals.

Bring the whole family!

$10 wristbands for all-game access, inflatables, and a kid's meal

$1 tickets for extras like food, confetti eggs, and balloon animals.

Don't miss the silent auction, featuring items like discounted educational and activity classes for kids this summer, salon gift packages, amusement park tickets, and more.

Come join the fun and get your paws on some exciting prizes at the Paw Print Festival!

Info

College Hills Elementary 1101 Williams St , Bryan, Texas 77840
Art, Family-friendly, Nonprofits
please enable javascript to view
to
Google Calendar - Paw Print Festival at College Hills Elementary - 2023-04-01 11:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Paw Print Festival at College Hills Elementary - 2023-04-01 11:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Paw Print Festival at College Hills Elementary - 2023-04-01 11:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - Paw Print Festival at College Hills Elementary - 2023-04-01 11:00:00 ical