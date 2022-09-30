Murder Mystery Dinner- Who Killed Santa?

Who Killed Santa?

As you know we have been invited here today for the office Christmas Party. Unfortunately, I have some sad news. Santa has been murdered. Just before this party was set to commence, he collapsed and died.

WHAT TO EXPECT AT A MURDER MYSTERY DINNER

Messina Hof is well-known for its Murder Mysteries which are their own brand of “dinner theater”, that date back to the Middle Ages. Guests would dine and enjoy entertainment from actors and storytellers. However, with Messina Hof’s Murder Mysteries, our guests are the actors and storytellers. Before the date of the event, each guest will receive a character assignment which will help you decide on a costume.

Each Murder Mystery Dinner is led by an equally thematic host, who will “set the stage” so to speak and guide you through the story. Not only will you be treated to a fabulous three course dinner, but each course is expertly paired with one of Messina Hof’s award-winning wines. In between each course, each character will be able to interact and collect clues as to who the murderer is. Or is it you? If so, then make sure you’re clever enough to avoid suspicion…

All Murder Mystery tickets include food and wine. Costumes are encouraged.