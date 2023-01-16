The Theatre Company is so excited to start our 34th Season with PETER & THE STARCATCHER!

This tony-winning play upends the century-old story of Peter Pan. Adapted from Dave Barry and Ridley Pearson’s best-selling novels, it includes everything from pirates and jungle tyrants to unwilling comrades and unlikely heroes.

A young orphan and his mates are shipped off from Victorian England to a distant island. They're discovered by the precocious young Molly, a Starcatcher-in-training. Together they discover a celestial substance so powerful that it must never fall into the wrong hands. When the ship is taken over by pirates, determined to claim the trunk and its treasure, the journey quickly becomes a thrilling adventure!

Directed by Catherine Tolleson and starring Olivia Parker (Newsies), Bo Cochran (Titanic), and Junior Carreon (Descendants), this is a magical family-friendly production that you do not want to miss. Get your tickets today because seating will be limited!