Presented by: West Brazos Animal Center! Calling all Texas pups! ZilkerBark is coming to town & we’re celebrating our 4-legged friends & local craft breweries with the all new Pints & Paws event – benefiting the Bryan Animal Center – in Historic Downtown Bryan. Pints & Paws is a brand new event hosted by Destination Bryan and will feature local craft beer by Blackwater Draw Brewing Co. and KinderHill Brew Lab, dog portrait mini-sessions with the famed ZilkerBark, and more treats for you & your furry friends. $2 from every package purchased will be donated to the Bryan Animal Center. Purchase tickets now: https://www.destinationbryan.com/pintsan.../ticket-packages/ Tickets will only be sold at the link above or on-site at the event.