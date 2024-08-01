Present Laughter

StageCenter Community Theatre 218 North Bryan Avenue, Bryan, Texas 77803

StageCenter Theatre presents Noel Coward’s Present Laughter, August 1st - 17th at 7:30 pm with a 2pm matinee on August 11th. Directed by Jennnifer Hargis. Noël Coward’s Present Laughter follows self-obsessed actor Garry Essendine: suave, hedonistic and in the midst of a mid-life crisis. Juggling his considerable talent, ego and libido, the theater’s favorite leading man suddenly finds himself caught between fawning ingénues, crazed playwrights, secret trysts and unexpected twists. Just before he escapes on tour the full extent of his misdemeanors is discovered. And all hell breaks loose.

Info

Art, Nonprofits, Theater
979-823-4297
