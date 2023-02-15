Presidents Day with Walter Kansteiner, “U.S./Africa Relations”

Join us as we welcome Walter Kansteiner, who has over 35 years of experience working with Africa in both the government and the private sector. He served as Senior Director for Africa at the National Security Council in 1991, writing briefs for President Bush as the laws of apartheid were repealed. He later served as the Assistant Secretary of State for African Affairs under President George W. Bush.

Mr. Kansteiner will speak about the diplomacy between George H.W. Bush and South African Presidents F.W. de Klerk and Nelson Mandela that helped bring an end to decades of apartheid rule.

This special look into the policies and personality of George Bush is a part of the annual Presidents Day Series. This year, we’re focusing on South Africa in conjunction with the temporary exhibits Mandela: The Official Exhibition and Building Bridges: George Bush and the End of Apartheid.

Presidents Day with Walter Kansteiner will begin at 5:30 p.m. in the Orientation Theater of the Bush Library and Museum and a reception in the rotunda will follow.

To reserve your seat, please click on the RSVP link or contact Tracy Paine at 979-691-4014 or tracy.paine@nara.gov