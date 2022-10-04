Screen Shot 2022-10-04 at 12.48.52 PM.png

3rd Annual International Winter Art Show

The 3rd International Art Exhibition is being hosted by DEGALLERY located in historic Bryan, Texas, from November 17 through December 30, 2022.

The Opening Reception will be held on Thursday, November 17, from 7:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. with the awards presentation at 7:30 p.m.

Application Dates: May 1, 2022- October 1, 2022  Entry submission for DEGA International Art Association members application is Free! Silver Artist members can submit artwork up to 3, Gold Artist members can submit up to 5. 

The application fee for non-members is $35. 

Degallery 930 North Rosemary Drive, Bryan, Texas 77802
