It's time to let your inner builder and pumpkin destroyer shine!

Machine Lab is back! We are partnering with Texas A&M Engineering to build, assemble, and paint trebuchets: the perfect thing to chunk pumpkins across a field!

There is LIMITED registration! Click the link to sign up today!

https://64607.blackbaudhosting.com/.../Machine-Lab...

LOCATION: Park at the DesignSpark Innovation Center. The event will be held outside in the field.