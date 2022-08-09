Pumpkin Patch on Main Street

Calvert Main Street Preservation presents the MAIN STREET PUMPKIN PATCH, open Friday, Sept. 30 - October 31, 2022, 10am til 5pm and till 6pm on Fridays and Saturdays. The pumpkin patch is open on Tuesdays thru Sundays (Closed Mondays except Oct. 31) on the corner of Main Street and Hanna Street at 619 S. Main. Special events for school field trips, story times and activities will be scheduled and you may call and reserve date/times.