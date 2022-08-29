Putting The Most Good is going to be a mini golf tournament that will be taking place at BigShots Golf on October 20th from 10:00am until 2:00pm. This is going to be a fun event that will serve as a fundraiser for our year-round programs including rental and utility assistance, food pantry, youth programs, and many more. We are now accepting team signups as well as sponsorships from local businesses! We are very excited for this event and would love the support of your organization to make our very first mini golf tournament a success! Visit our fundraiser website or feel free to contact me for anymore information about this event!