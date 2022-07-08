RCI Winter Wonderland

Travis Fields is embracing the snow and frost of this winter season! Renovations are nearly complete, and it is time for the local community to see the new complex in action! RCI Sport Management Solutions is hosting a Winter Wonderland at Travis Fields event presented by the George Bush Presidential Library and Museum this December. This family friendly event is free to the public and will have fun activities for everyone to enjoy, including a snowball smash (batting practice), a snowball fight (dodgeball), an obstacle course, and inflatables! The fun doesn’t stop there! After completing the winter adventure, guests can stop by Snowflake Lane to participate in engaging activities with local organization representatives. Food trucks and concessions will provide delicious treats to keep the energy and fun going throughout the event.Event Held at Travis Park 2200 Bomber Dr. Bryan, Texas