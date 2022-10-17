REACH Halloween Festival

Howdy Reach Family,

On behalf of Reach, the Boys & Girls Club of Brazos Valley, Zeta, and the Aggie Men's Club, we are excited to invite you and your family to this year's Halloween Festival! Activities will include bounce houses, pumpkin carving, face painting, and a costume contest with prizes! We will also be serving free dinner at the event! We will keep you posted on updates as the event approaches. See you all on October 30th, and don't forget to wear your best costume!