In February 2022, REACH Joined the 1 MBB partnership with Operation HOPE and the McFerrin Center for Entrepreneurship at Texas A&M, with a goal of launching one million black-owned businesses by the year 2030.

Our first cohort was a huge success, launching 35 black-owned LLCs, four 501(c)3s, and one 501(c)4 right here in the Brazos Valley.

REACH’s 4 the Culture Market — an annual cultural empowerment market for our newly launched businesses to share their products and services with the entire community.

We will have vendors selling everything from clothes and accessories to body butter and desserts. We invite you out to help us support these local businesses and to join is in celebrating Black History Month!