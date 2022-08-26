Who said only the kids can participate in recess and run around having fun? RCI Sports ManagementSolutions is here to change the rules! Starting Friday, August 26th , Travis Fields at Bryan MidtownPark will be hosting Recess Like an Adult on Friday evenings from 7pm-9pm.Recess Like an Adult is an opportunity for community members, 18 years or older, to come out to the ballpark, grab a drink and participate in fun recreational activities. There will be pick-up kickball, corn hole, can-jam, and big open fields for other activities of your desire.Not feeling sporty? Come participate in trivia hosted by Challenge Entertainment in the picnic area.Concessions will be open every evening to satisfy your cravings for good food and a variety of drinks.Fury friends are even welcome as long as they come with doggie bags. Best part is, Recess Like anAdult is FREE to the public!Amber Guthrie, Assistant General Manager of RCI, stated, “Recess Like an Adult is an amazing opportunity for adults in the community to meet new people, participate in some fun recreational competition, and just always have something fun and new to do on Friday nights without breaking the bank.”Grab your friends, make sure to stretch, and join us every Friday to relive your elementary school glory days! Make sure to follow us on social media @rcisports for Friday updates and highlights.