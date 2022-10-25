Screen Shot 2022-10-25 at 8.57.45 AM.png

Recycle Art Day: Awards Reception

Event by The Arts Council of Brazos Valley, Keep Brazos Beautiful and Allison Batte

This year, Keep Brazos Beautiful and the Arts Council of Brazos Valley are excited to continue our Recycled Art Contest in celebration of America Recycles Day. Participants of this contest and their parents are invited to attend an awards reception at the Arts Council on Tuesday, November 15th from 4:30 PM - 6 PM. Join us in celebrating recycled art with talented visionaries and a special evening with community members! Artwork dropped off to The Arts Council for the Recycle Art Contest will be displayed from November 15 – 19, 2022. 

Arts Council of Brazos Valley 4180 Texas 6 Frontage Road, College Station, Texas 77845
