Come celebrate the Holiday Season and mingle with our celebrity Artists! Refreshments served, holiday dress suggested! Featured Artists include: Jack Moss, watercolorist from Llano, Cowboy Artist and founder of Western Artists Roundup whose members are passionate about teaching Texas History through their Art and story telling; Sarah Holloway Smith, English born, transplanted to the Texas Hills, specializing in mixed media, recently featured in Southwest Art Magazine with art works in the Donkey museum of America; Holly Hunter Berry, from Katy, TX.. working mainly in acrylics; a passionate, purposeful painter, who creates to express beauty, light, hope and peace, collected throughout the world. Our local Artists include Chaz Speed, Carole Small, Leon Collins, Molly Bee and Stephanie FitzSimon.
Red Velvet, Holidays & Fine Art
Red Velvet Inn & Gallery 803 S LaSalle St , City of Navasota, Texas 77868
Art