Red Velvet, Holidays & Fine Art

Come celebrate the Holiday Season and mingle with our celebrity Artists! Refreshments served, holiday dress suggested! Featured Artists include: Jack Moss, watercolorist from Llano, Cowboy Artist and founder of Western Artists Roundup whose members are passionate about teaching Texas History through their Art and story telling; Sarah Holloway Smith, English born, transplanted to the Texas Hills, specializing in mixed media, recently featured in Southwest Art Magazine with art works in the Donkey museum of America; Holly Hunter Berry, from Katy, TX.. working mainly in acrylics; a passionate, purposeful painter, who creates to express beauty, light, hope and peace, collected throughout the world. Our local Artists include Chaz Speed, Carole Small, Leon Collins, Molly Bee and Stephanie FitzSimon.