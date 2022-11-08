Screen Shot 2022-11-08 at 8.18.45 AM.png

Reindeer on the Run Holiday- Scavenger Hunt

Hosted by Bryan Parks & Recreation

Help! Santa’s reindeer have escaped the North Pole and are hiding out across Bryan in different parks and recreational facilities. We need your help finding them so we can get them back to Santa before Christmas Eve! The City of Bryan Parks and Recreation Department is proud to present its annual holiday scavenger hunt, “Reindeer on the Run!” The elves have provided clues to figure out where each of the reindeer are located. When you find a reindeer, scan the QR code to fill out the form to let us know which one you found. When you’ve found and filled out the form for all nine reindeer, you’ll be entered into a prize drawing. The drawing will be on Wednesday, Dec. 21. and three winnings will be selected. Now, get out there and help us find Santa’s reindeer that are on the run!

