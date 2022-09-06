Relic with Hunter Cox and LVVRS

Drive and depth. RELIC is Jake Baker (vocals, guitar), Nathan Slonaker (drums), and Carson Carothers (guitar), a developing connection of young musicians from the heart of Texas. Formed in 2018, RELIC is an independent indie rock band dedicated to matching fiery energy with mindful lyricism. With 4 EPs out and a major project in motion, RELIC is refining a polished, yet organic sound and growing in authenticity. Full of soul and free of pretension, the band seeks to hit your heart as hard as they hit your ears. A band to watch in the world of indie rock, RELIC is for fans of Kings of Leon, KALEO, Wilderado, Young the Giant, and the like. RELIC wants to leave you worn out and filled up, so bring your dancin’ boots and your singin’ voice — it's gonna be a fun time. RELIC'S debut LP is currently in production and will release in the latter half of 2022. Relic will be joined by special guests Hunter Cox and LVVRS.

DOORS 6:30 PM- MUSIC 7 PM