Remembering the Fallen 2023- A Memorial Day Commemoration

They shall grow not old, as we that are left grow old:

Age shall not weary them, nor the years condemn.

At the going down of the sun and in the morning

We will remember them. “For the Fallen” by Laurence Binyon

Memorial Day is the time we, as a Nation, set aside to remember those who have fallen in service to our country. Join us on Sunday, May 28 at 3 PM as our Armored Support Group performs a 21-gun salute with 105 Howitzers. This program will cap our week-long commemoration of those who sacrificed all for our Nation.