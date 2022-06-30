Rental Open House at TCGM

Texas Cotton Gin Museum 307 N. Main Street , Bryan, Texas 77835

June 30 from 4-6pm, come check out the Oliver Whitener-Roy Winkler Pavilions at the Texas Cotton Gin Museum for your next party, reunion or wedding reception! Meet local folks who can help make your event great with food, fun, photos, music and more. Light food and drinks will be served.

Business, Family-friendly, Nonprofits
9792893378
