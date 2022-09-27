The Return of Legendary Author John Erickson and "Hank the Cowdog"

Legendary Author John Erickson returns with stories and songs to tell us about Hank the Cowdog’s adventures. Hank the Cowdog’s exciting new addition is “Ranch Weather.” Its impact on cowboys’ lives is caused by different weather affecting every aspect of ranching. Cowboys help cattle survive blizzards, droughts, and floods!

For reservations, please contact bush.education@nara.gov or call (979) 691-4006.