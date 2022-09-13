overthrough-poster-copy_orig.jpeg

Over the River and Through the Woods

by

StageCenter Theatre presents Over the River and Through the Woods, September 29-October 15 at 7:30 pm with a 2pm matinee on October 9. Directed by Robin Sutton, Nick is a single, Italian-American guy whose new job would take him away from his four loving grandparents. Well, Frank, Aida, Nunzio and Emma do their level best to get him to stick around. StageCenter Theatre is located at 218 North Bryan Avenue, Bryan TX 77803. Tickets and information can be found at stagecenter.net

Info

StageCenter Community Theatre 218 North Bryan Avenue, Bryan, Texas 77803
Art, Theater
9798234297
please enable javascript to view
