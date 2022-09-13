StageCenter Theatre presents Over the River and Through the Woods, September 29-October 15 at 7:30 pm with a 2pm matinee on October 9. Directed by Robin Sutton, Nick is a single, Italian-American guy whose new job would take him away from his four loving grandparents. Well, Frank, Aida, Nunzio and Emma do their level best to get him to stick around. StageCenter Theatre is located at 218 North Bryan Avenue, Bryan TX 77803. Tickets and information can be found at stagecenter.net