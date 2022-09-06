Screen Shot 2022-09-06 at 10.00.51 AM.png

Rococo Disco with HI-FI Band

by

Rococo Disco is an Indie R&B Duo pumping out the groovy tunes they would like to hear. The core members include Paul Chu (vocals) and David Soto (guitar/bass). The two grew up in Austin and met while attending Texas A&M. They started playing shows around Austin and have continued growing their popularity ever since. They both have girlfriends named Amanda and are both really allergic to nuts. The Hi-Fi band will be performing as well!  DOORS 7:30- MUSIC 8

Info

Grand Stafford Theater 106 S Main St., Bryan, Texas
https://grandstaffordtheater.com/event/rococo-disco-with-hi-fi-band/
