Rococo Disco with HI-FI Band

Rococo Disco is an Indie R&B Duo pumping out the groovy tunes they would like to hear. The core members include Paul Chu (vocals) and David Soto (guitar/bass). The two grew up in Austin and met while attending Texas A&M. They started playing shows around Austin and have continued growing their popularity ever since. They both have girlfriends named Amanda and are both really allergic to nuts. The Hi-Fi band will be performing as well! DOORS 7:30- MUSIC 8