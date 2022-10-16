Rogue Comedy Presents Comedy Live at the Queen Theatre

The Queen Theatre 110 S. Main St., Bryan, Texas

Rogue Comedy hosts a live stand up comedy night at The Queen Theatre on Sunday, October 16th at 9:00 pm. Event features Chris Tellez with guest Ryan Crownie for the evening's entertainment. Tickets are $20 per person with a two item required purchased off of the evening's food and beverage menu. All dining can be done through the QR codes located at each guest's seat.

Theater
