unnamed.jpg

Row House 4 YEAR ANNIVERSARY

by

Can You Believe It's Been 4 Years?

Save the Date:

February 25, 2023

The festivities begin at 11:30am. There will be food, raffle prizes, door prizes, local vendors, and so much more! Plus, Resolve 2 Row jackets will be distributed.

The weekend will be filled with fun and celebration! Here is the full schedule of events:

 Friday, February 24, 5:30pm - Half Marathon Relay - Teams are still forming!

 Saturday, February 25, 9:30am - Half Marathon with Coach Laura

 Saturday, February 25, 11:30am - Anniversary/R2R Celebration

 Sunday, February 26, 1;30pm - Half Marathon with Coach Margaret

Family, friends, and cheerleaders are welcome to all of the above!

Info

Row House College Station 4001 State Highway 6 South; Suite 400, College Station, Texas
Google Calendar - Row House 4 YEAR ANNIVERSARY - 2023-02-24 11:30:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Row House 4 YEAR ANNIVERSARY - 2023-02-24 11:30:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Row House 4 YEAR ANNIVERSARY - 2023-02-24 11:30:00 Outlook iCalendar - Row House 4 YEAR ANNIVERSARY - 2023-02-24 11:30:00 ical