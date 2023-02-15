Row House 4 YEAR ANNIVERSARY

Can You Believe It's Been 4 Years?

Save the Date:

February 25, 2023

The festivities begin at 11:30am. There will be food, raffle prizes, door prizes, local vendors, and so much more! Plus, Resolve 2 Row jackets will be distributed.

The weekend will be filled with fun and celebration! Here is the full schedule of events:

Friday, February 24, 5:30pm - Half Marathon Relay - Teams are still forming!

Saturday, February 25, 9:30am - Half Marathon with Coach Laura

Saturday, February 25, 11:30am - Anniversary/R2R Celebration

Sunday, February 26, 1;30pm - Half Marathon with Coach Margaret

Family, friends, and cheerleaders are welcome to all of the above!