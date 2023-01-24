B/CS Habitat’s Faith in Action Committee is hosting their annual "Run for the House" race on Saturday, April 1st. Check-in begins at 7:30 a.m. and the race starts at 8.

This family-friendly run will take place on a scenic route at Lake Walk in Bryan. Runners and walkers of all ages and fitness levels are invited to participate. All participants will receive a race shirt, snacks, and all types of swag! For more details and to register, go to habitatbcs.org. All proceeds raised will go toward building safe, decent, affordable housing right here in BCS.