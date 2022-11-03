Santa Paws & Claws Pet Photos

Commemorate the holidays and help pets in need. Bring your furry family member to have their photo taken at Santa's Wonderland during the first-ever Santa Paws & Claws Pet Photo event. Packages include your pet's professional holiday-themed photo, a digital photo package of ALL photos of your pet, AND your choice of either 2 or 4 Santa's Wonderland tickets for the 2022 Christmas season! Space is limited, so register your pet today! Please be advised that this event's Santa’s Wonderland Tickets are date-restricted tickets. 100% of the proceeds from this event help save lives through Aggieland Humane Society. Santa Paws & Claws is generously sponsored by Santa's Wonderland. All types of pets are welcome, but we ask that you follow a few rules for the safety of you and your pet: Your pet must be up to date on their vaccinations. Pets must be kept on a regular leash at all times. "Extend-a-leashes" will NOT be allowed. Leashes should be no more than six feet in length. Please use good judgment regarding the temperament of your pet for an enjoyable experience

Happy Howlidays and Meowy Christmas!