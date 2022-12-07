Cavalry Court is transforming into a festive Christmas wonderland on Saturday, December 17 where Santa and his reindeer are checking-in to for a winter vacation. Santa’s Cavalry Vacation will kick off at 5:30 p.m. with holiday fun, merry tunes from The Christmas Carolers and an igloo-style pop-up offering complimentary cookies, cider and hot chocolate which can be enjoyed fireside. The event is free to the public and guests are invited join Santa’s Cavalry Vacation for a memorable night of festive photos, holiday wishes and seasonal cocktails from The Canteen Bar & Grill.