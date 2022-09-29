Screen Shot 2022-09-29 at 4.22.20 PM.png

Scarecrow Building

Come build your own scarecrow on Saturday, October 8th, at Millican Reserve! We'll have hay, stakes, and accessories for you to use in constructing and dressing up your new best friend. You're encouraged to bring your own costumes, clothing, or accessories for your creation. Take your scarecrow home or display it at Pumpkinpalooza the following weekend (October 15 -16).

Each $10 ticket includes:

- Hay and frame stake to build your own 3 foot tall scarecrow

- Guidance on building

- Decoration such as strips of cloth, felt pieces, flowers, etc.

NOTE: Don't forget to bring your own decorations and accessories to dress up your scarecrow! 

Purchase tickets here: https://millicanreserve.com/product/scarecrow-building/

Info

Millican reserve Milican reserve 19851 Farm to market Road 2154, College Station, Texas 77845
https://millicanreserve.com/product/scarecrow-building
to
