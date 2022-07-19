Second Saturdays Lake Walk Run Club

Second Saturdays is Lake Walk's run club designed to bring together runners of all skill levels - whether you're a novice runner or have multiple marathons under your belt. When training for an event or wanting to maintain mileage built, for me, its nice to have a guide and know the purpose for the workout. With targeted training such as Pace Zone and Perceived Exertion, building, strengthening and maintaining your running routine will get you to your finish line efficiently and injury free. Running coach Courtney Floyd will lead each session and help you find your base pace, train for a race, or work on increasing your time and/or mileage. Each month will feature a different route and Courtney will work with you individually to find a distance perfectly suited to your level and ability.

The event is free & open to the public to attend.