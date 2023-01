Dust off your cowboy hat and pull on your dancing boots! Ages 55+ are invited to enjoy an evening of dancing and games dressed in barn dance themed attire on Friday, Jan. 20 from 6-9 p.m. at the Southwood Community Center.

Admission is free, and registration is not required. Light refreshments will be available.

For more information, call 979.764.6371 or email parks@cstx.gov.