Serving It Up for the Club- Texas A&M Women's Volleyball Team

Meet & Eat event hosted by the Boys & Girls Clubs of the Brazos Valley!

MEET the Texas A&M Volleyball Team & Coach and EAT breakfast pancakes provided by Snooze A.M. Eatery. Hosted at the Ice House on Main in Downtown Bryan from 8am-12pm. The Texas A&M Volleyball Players will be present from 8am-10am & Coach Byrd will be present from 10:30am-12:00pm.

Check out the silent auction and learn more about the new Athletics & Culinary Food Services programs at Boys & Girls Clubs of the Brazos Valley.

No Cost to Attend. All donations support the Boys & Girls Clubs of the Brazos Valley.