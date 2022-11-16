Could a working cowboy from deep West Texas really be a rock-and-soul roots funk master, educated by the blues? The answer is embodied in singer, songwriter, and guitarist Seth James.

He found Muddy Waters, Lightnin’ Hopkins and Booker T at an early age, and that music moved him. He studied Delbert McClinton who later became his friend and mentor – the two blues artists have toured and written songs together.

Both James and McClinton grew up close to Lyle Lovett and Lee Roy Parnell. These relationships helped James understand that someone with ranching roots could actually do something other than country music.

Once James found a sound entirely his own, he quickly became a noted performer. His songwriting skills were honed by years of professional writing for Warner Chappell Music where he collaborated with Chris Stapleton, Delbert McClinton and other greats.

