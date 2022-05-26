Hurricanes_ShelWinkley.png

Seven Straight, Another Hurricane Season Ahead, KBTX meteorologist Shel Winkley

Seven Straight: Hurricane Season with Shel Winkley

For the seventh straight season in a row, the Atlantic Hurricane Season is expected to be an above-average one again in 2022. Around 20 named storms, half of which could be hurricanes. KBTX Chief Meteorologist Shel Winkley joins us at Ringer Library to help make sense of the tropical summer ahead and why forecasters expect it to be another busy season. This event will begin at 6 p.m. and is for ages 18+. No registration required. Contact Ashley at areed@bryantx.gov with any questions.

