Shop the Fall Book Sale

Thousands of books in every genre will be for sale at the Clara B. Mounce Library from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 12. On Saturday a bag of book costs $20. Come back Sunday, Nov. 13 from 1:30-3:30 pm. The first bag costs $10 and each additional bag is $5. The sale of donated books benefits Bryan-College Station System Library programs, including the summer reading programs. With more than 400 members, Friends of the Library was established in 1955 and is an all-volunteer organization dedicated to promoting literacy throughout the Brazos Valley.