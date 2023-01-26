finalsleuthposter-copy_orig.jpg

Sleuth

by

StageCenter Theatre presents Sleuth by Anthony Shaffer. The Ultimate game of cat and mouse is played out in a cozy English country house owned by celebrated mystery write Andrew Wyke. Invited guest Milo Tindle, a young rival who shares Wyke's love for games, declares his intention to run off with Wyke's wife. The two men devise an elaborate revenge/power game; through their style and cunning, the stakes continue to rise, leading to the play's inexorable, heart-stopping finish.

Info

StageCenter Community Theatre 218 North Bryan Avenue, Bryan, Texas 77803
9798234297
