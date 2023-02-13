Snow Moon Dinner At Ronin Farm

Join Ronin with February's Full Moon for a nine course tasting menu based on seasonal ingredients from our gardens and local farms. The gate will open at 5:30, we will take a tour of the property at 6:00, and dinner will be served promptly at 6:30. The first portion of the meal will be served in the forest space located next to the barn we converted into a commercial kitchen. Then, you will be guided down a candlelit path to our garden, where dessert and coffee will be served as the moon rises.