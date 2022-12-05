Screen Shot 2022-12-05 at 1.16.03 PM.png

Software Developer's Cartel Presentation At The Grand Stafford

We are a collective of entrepreneurs, software developers, and new idea enthusiasts. The Cartel aims to gather passionate developers and from Central Texas to share their personal and professional experiences. By creating a space where hackers can interact, the Cartel hopes to grow and maintain a community of curious and passionate developers while fostering and promoting best practices.

Presentations start at 6.30pm. More information is available on http://softwaredeveloperscartel.com

Grand Stafford Theater 106 S Main St., Bryan, Texas
