Soprano Priscilla Salisbury to Perform at Saint Andrew’s

Soprano Priscilla Salisbury will be performing for the Plass Recital Series at Saint Andrew’s Episcopal Church at 3 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 23. A native of Mexico, Salisbury’s recital will feature classical, sacred and musical theater selections. She has sung with the Houston Grand Opera and the Seattle Opera among others. Salisbury holds degrees in music from the University of Houston, the University of Texas at Austin and the University of St. Thomas. The series honors Thyra Plass, long-time St. Andrew’s music director and local philanthropist.