Brazos Valley Brewery and Taproom is open Saturday from 12pm-10pm. We've got 18 of our beers on tap and wine and cider for the non-beer drinkers. Big "A" Pretzels and Nachos with rotating food trucks. Live music every Saturday from 6pm-9pm and all day on a beer release day! Playground for the kiddos and lots of outside seating for the doggos! You won't be disappointed! See you soon at BVB! Cheers!