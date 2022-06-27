The City of Navasota will host the Sounds of Summer concert series on the last Friday of June, July, and August. The free event will be held in Downtown Navasota on the grounds of City Hall starting at 6:30 PM. Popular Tejano group Ser Fiel will close out the series on Friday, August 26. Food trucks and drink vendors will be on site, lawn chairs and coolers are encouraged. Navasota City Hall is located at 200 East McAlpine Street, Navasota, TX 77868.