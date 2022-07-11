The City of Navasota will host the Sounds of Summer concert series on the last Friday of June, July, and August. The free event will be held in Downtown Navasota on the grounds of City Hall starting at 6:30 PM. The Stephen Sweeten Band will take the stage Friday, July 29. Food trucks and drink vendors will be on site, lawn chairs are encouraged. Navasota City Hall is located at 200 East McAlpine Street, Navasota, TX 77868. The Sounds of Summer is a free series of concerts held in the City of Navasota. The purpose of our free Concert Series is to bring people together in the community to enjoy relaxing yet stimulating social and cultural experiences. The concerts will present a variety of different styles of musical entertainment in an atmosphere the entire family can enjoy. Thank you to our sponsors: Republic Services, KTEX 106.1, KORA 98.3, Fultz Realty, iHeartMedia, KAGS TV, Citizens State Bank, Willy 98.7 & WC Tractor.