Spring cleaning was a yearly ritual that has been obliterated by modern conveniences. Preparing the house for warmer weather, chasing out cobwebs and dirt, scrubbing walls and floors, is far more laborious than cleaning today. Help wash windows, beat rugs, and wash and wax furniture as needed. Contact Barb King at barbara.king@thc.texas.gov or 936-878-2214 x248 for more information.